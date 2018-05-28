Winners And Losers From Westworld Season 2, Episode 6: 'Phase Space'

Westworld has given viewers another huge question to answer.

For much of the series, the question has been: When are we? Now, the final moments of “Phase Space” invited a new question: Where are we? Ford has created a virtual world where host and human consciousness (when downloaded and uploaded properly) can exist. Applying that idea to the thought that artificial intelligence isn’t bound to being in one place at one time (like in the movie, “Her”), we could have already seen scenes taking place in this virtual world without knowing.

Yup, the show-runners are screwing with us again.

That should challenge viewers in the coming episodes as they try to determine what’s what in the homestretch of season two. Now, onto the winners and losers from the episode.