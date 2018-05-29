Ben Simmons When Asked If He Can Co-Exist With LeBron James: ‘There’s Only One Way to Find Out’

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons was asked by TMZ Sports on whether he’d like the opportunity to play alongside Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

When asked whether he and James would fit on the same team, Simmons said, “There’s only one way to find out.”

Simmons was also asked about the ROY race between him and Donovan Mitchell. Check out the whole interaction here:

Not really new information, but Simmons and James do have a relationship. Simmons has called James his mentor in the past and has said he looked at him as a “big brother.” He is also signed with Klutch Sports Group.

.@BenSimmons25 announces on UNINTERRUPTED that he has signed with Klutch Sports Group.https://t.co/aKPsC22vAF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 23, 2016

If LeBron does decide to leave, the Sixers are one of the few teams that would seemingly have a realistic chance of signing James. They are armed with both cap space and a talented young core led by Simmons and Joel Embiid.

It should be an interesting offseason to say the least, but for now, it is time to enjoy these NBA Finals. Please blame TMZ for this scheduled interruption.