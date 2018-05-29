Bryan Colangelo Allegedly Used 5 Burner Accounts To Criticize 76ers Players and Disclose Private Information

As reported by The Ringer, it appears that Philadelphia 76ers’ president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo has been operating five different Twitter accounts. When approached by the Ringer about two of the accounts, Colangelo and 76ers acknowledged that he was behind one of the accounts (@phila1234567) but denied the other (@AlVic40117560). Meanwhile, the three other suspected accounts all went private on the same day that the Ringer sent the request about the two accounts to Colangelo, and one of them unfollowed accounts with ties to Colangelo (players on his son’s college basketball team, for example). Those three additional accounts were @Honesta34197118, @Enoughunkownso1, and @s_bonhams.

The person tweeting from those accounts did the following:

Criticized NBA players, including Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, and Nerlens Noel

Publicly debated the decisions of the 76ers coaching staff, as well as critiqued former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Colangelo replaced Hinkie and was replaced by Ujiri in Toronto.

Telegraphed the 2017 trade in which the Sixers acquired the no. 1 overall pick that would become Markelle Fultz

Disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and behind-the-scenes gossip about Embiid and Fultz to members of the national and Philadelphia media.

Days after the Ringer’s request, Colangelo provided the following statement:

“Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

The “@Enoughunkownsources” account defended the size of Colangelo’s shirt collars responding to a joke about it: “That is a normal collar. Move on, find a new slant.” The other accounts retweeted compliments about him being “clean-cut,” and call “someone a big fat liar” for being critical of him.

The accounts were very critical of Masai Ujiri (the Raptors replaced Colangelo with Ujiri in 2013), calling him “trust fund baby,” and “You were resigned for 30+ millions this Summer, so yes! please Masai do something!”

Other notable tweets sent out by the five accounts:

“BC has done nothing but clean up hinkie’s mess,” the account wrote in January 2017. “Hinkie got great pieces but could [not] make the puzzle work.”

“I have no respect for Hinkie’s martyrdom bcs it is orchestrated by him behind the curtains via all the bloggers he cultivated with leaks,”

The Eric jr account even responded to a tweet from Gabrielle Union:

“I sat NEXT to you and [Dwyane Wade] at Beijing Olympics and saw you both being rude nasty to little kid fan,” the account said. “Had to eat yr pizza. … You showed no respect to this little kid, who are you to stand on high grounds? Never looked at DW the same after that.”

When the Enoughunkownsources account was asked if it was indeed Colangelo, it was denied with a compliment to him:

“He is too classy to even engage. Worked with him: he is a class act.”

Several of the accounts went after 76ers players. Calling Noel a “selfish punk” who was “behaving like a vulture.” And going public saying head coach “Bret Brown wanted NN gone,” then added “Bad for locker room. Once again Colangelo protected coach and got sh@t on for it. Bc is class act not a bad guy.”

Eric jr turned on All-Star Joel Embiid tweeting at him on February 10, 2017: “Joel, you are just a kid, but why didn’t you tell docs knees hurt before Houston? You costed yrself (&us) 9+ games and play-offs.” Other tweeted about Embidd include:

“Too bad that Embiid danced like a fool and the whole disaster happened, next time he will think twice before mocking his team.” “If I had a medium size ladder I would love to knock some sense in Joel’s head right now,” “Ben is going to be better than Joel@snd less distracted by models and social media,”

The account also encouraged journalists to call out Embiid but “nobody has the guts to do it.”

It is safe to say someone has to have an explantion for all of this sooner rather than later, and the circumstantial evidence against Colangelo, including the additional accounts going private on the same day he was questioned, is damning.