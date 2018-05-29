Roundup: Warriors Dynasty Back to the Finals; Solo Didn't Crush the Box Office; & the Golden Knights Have the Best Intro in Sports

Christen Harper, a model … Alicia Silverstone is getting a divorce from her husband … they don’t know what this creature is, but it might be a dog/wolf hybrid … this sounds like a really great book on that gigantic fraud, Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos … a large group of men attacked a woman in Dallas, and it was caught on video … no, I would not wear a muzzle anywhere to make private calls … Solo: A Star Wars Story was awesome, but it didn’t crush at the box office … why are we examining why a comedian didn’t have many women writers on his show two and three decades ago? …

Indy 500 TV ratings continue to decline. [Indy Star]

“53% of millennials would go into credit card debt to attend a friend’s wedding.” To merely attend a wedding? [CNBC]

Thirty-year old is such a loser, his parents took him to court to get him out of their house. [ABC News]

Here’s a long feature on Donald Glover, aka Lando Calrissian from the new Han Solo movie. [New Yorker]

Why the Lakers should consider trading Lonzo Ball; I totally underestimated the Rockets. [Podcast]

You know the Amazon Echo is listening to you; but did you know it could record a conversation and email it to a contact from your book? [KIRO]

Northwestern landed one of its best point guards in program history … but last week revoked Jordan Lathon’s admission. [Inside NU]

Reminder: Football boosters have power. Not necessarily a good thing, but reality. [Idaho Statesman]

Given how great he was in the aftermath of 9/11, Rudy Giuliani has really messed up to get booed at Yankee Stadium. [NYDN]

The Golden Knights intro before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup was something to behold.

Stephen Curry in the 3rd quarter last night? Incredible. He really is a legend.