Kevin Durant Took A Shot At James Harden After Game 7 Win

Kevin Durant went after James Harden during post-game comments on ESPN Radio after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Durant’s Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 101-92, and KD said his team knew how it would play out the entire time.
I mean, that’s harsh, but it’s also true. The Rockets do put far too much on Harden’s shoulders, but he also does it to himself by not using his teammates as much as he should. As for his defensive issues, well, those have been documented repeatedly.
There’s no question Durant’s comments were pointed though, and I’m sure he didn’t mind taking a shot at his former Oklahoma City teammate.
