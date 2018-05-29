PM Roundup: Lauren Cohan; Previewing The NBA Finals; Jamal Lewis Has Been Through Hell Since Retiring

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks every long weekend is three days too short.

Less of Maggie on Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan’s new contract with “The Walking Dead” will only see her appearing in six episodes next season.

Previewing the NBA Finals: A discussion and preview of the NBA Finals. The most interesting part: I think we all expect the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title this year. So what would that mean for the NBA?

Lewis struggling after NFL career: The story of Jamal Lewis’ life after the NFL is a harrowing journey through darkness.

Tweet of the Day:

Warriors plus/minus by quarter this season (regular season and playoffs)

First quarter: -3

Second quarter: +130

Third quarter: +501

Fourth quarter: +6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Vegas Odds Are Saying the Cavs Have Virtually No Chance vs. the Warriors

The Houston Rockets Died By The 3 Against The Warriors

Ben Simmons When Asked If He Can Co-Exist With LeBron James: ‘There’s Only One Way to Find Out’

Mike D'Antoni Lost The Biggest Game Of His Career, And He Only Has Himself To Blame

Around the Sports Internet:

Re-grading the 2015 NFL Draft

A comprehensive ranking of every NFL stadium

Donte DiVincenzo is reportedly staying in the NBA draft

The biggest question facing every NFL team in 2018

Song of the Day: