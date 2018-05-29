VIDEO: Nick Young's Bizarre Postgame Interview with Ernie Johnson

The Golden State Warriors survived Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets to reach their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. Nick Young was integral, scoring three points on one shot in 17 minutes of action. So naturally, TNT’s Ernie Johnson attempted to get some unfiltered Swaggy P thoughts postgame.

That’s when things got weird.

"I'm ready to turn up." 😂@NickSwagyPYoung is headed to his first #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/DO9Eds257X — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2018

Young, like the rest of us this holiday weekend, had no interest in being interviewed and one thing on his mind: turning up.

Points for honesty, I guess. Johnson handled this awkward moment about as well as anyone possibly could, busting out a vintage Jim Halpert reaction and moving things along with a touch of humor.

Of course, Young’s uncertainty around recording devices is understandable.