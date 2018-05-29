On-Duty Police Officer Shanks Field Goal Attempt into Fan's Face at Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 is a fine event but we all know the real action is on the tailgating lots and infield. People go all out and make poor decisions, likely because there’s something about watching cars turn left at 230 mph that gets the juices flowing. Ergo, we get videos like this: a police officer lining up a goalpost-free field goal at the request of fans.

It did not go well.

Cop kicks a field goal at the Indy 500 Coke lot…wait for it (from @loganglaze2) pic.twitter.com/PD6edJgIQj — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 29, 2018

This guy has the “serving” part down. His “protecting” could use a little work. Still better than some of the college kids out there hookin’ and pushin’.