2018 MLB Mock Draft: College Players Fly Off The Board Early

The 2018 MLB Draft is less than a week away, as the event begins on June 4. The Detroit Tigers have essentially been on the clock for months, so here’s hoping they’ve dialed in on a top pick.

With the big day rapidly approaching, here’s our latest 2018 MLB mock draft:

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

The Tigers will get a potential ace here, as Casey Mize has the stuff to dominate at the next level. He sports a mid-90s fastball with a devastating splitter and a rapidly improving mid-80s slider.

Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart is also a possibility, but right now Mize is the guy here.

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

This fits perfectly as the San Francisco Giants select Buster Posey’s eventual successor. Bart has a power bat though his hit tool lags behind it a bit right now. He’s also an excellent receiver with a good arm. He’ll stick behind the plate.

California prep righty Cole Winn is a possibility if the Giants decide to go cheap with their first pick.

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

The Philadelphia Phillies need to add pop to their system and Alec Bohm will do just that. Bohm has a great eye and power, which is a fantastic combination.

Florida righty Brady Singer and Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal are both in play here.

4. Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

This could unfold a number of ways, but I think the Chicago White Soxare so enamored with Madrigal’s hit tool that they take him off the board at No. 4.

Singer, Bart, South Alabama center fielder Travis Swaggerty and Wisconsin prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic are all in the mix here.

5. Cincinnati Reds: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

The Cincinnati Reds love Singer, so they get lucky that he falls this far. He entered the year as the consensus top player in the draft but faltered a bit early on.

If Bart somehow drops out of the top four, he could be the pick, as could Madrigal.