Bloodthirsty Nick Saban Wants To Slay Even More SEC Teams Every Year

Since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide is 83-14 against the Southeastern Conference with five conference titles and six appearances in the national championship game with five national titles.

But it’s never enough. It is just never enough.

Saban feels Alabama is at something of a disadvantage in the College Football Playoff rankings because SEC teams only play eight conference games, while some other leagues, like the Big 12, play nine. This, Saban says, gives SEC teams a weaker schedule, unless they manage to make up for it with a marquee non-conference game. That’s easier for some teams than others.

“I wish we would play more conference games” – Nick Saban says he is in favor of a 9 game SEC schedule because it will enhance strength of schedule in the @CFBPlayoff committee meetings. pic.twitter.com/XTjPJXm3wx — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 29, 2018

As a college football fan who doesn’t much care what happens to Alabama one way or another, my preference would be for Alabama to do as it has many times in recent years, and play high-profile non-conference games against schools like Florida State (2017), USC (2016) and Wisconsin (2015). I don’t need to see Alabama play South Carolina or Vanderbilt, really, ever. I’d be more interested in seeing the Tide roll into, say, Ann Arbor — or Lincoln, for that matter.

Alas, this is where my interests and Saban’s diverge.

When you’re gobbling up a conference the way Saban has the SEC — just three SEC teams have beaten Saban more than once — there’s no reason not to ask for another round. Sure, throw another game against Tennessee (11-0) in there. Have another serving of Arkansas (11-0).

What’s the worst that could happen?