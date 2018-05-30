NBA USA Today Sports

Were the Burner Twitter Accounts Operated By Bryan Colangelo's Wife?

Were the Burner Twitter Accounts Operated By Bryan Colangelo's Wife?

NBA

Were the Burner Twitter Accounts Operated By Bryan Colangelo's Wife?

We are now about 24 hours into one of the weirder and to be honest more entertaining sagas in sports social media history, and the sleuths on Sixers Twitter may or may not have found links to the burner accounts we thought belonged to Sixers president Bryan Colangelo that could indicate that some or all of them actually belong to his wife.

For example:

Given that Colangelo told the Yahoo reporter Jordan Schultz that someone was out to “get” him (though he has since walked back the wording), this would be quite the development.

IF IF IF it winds up having been Colangelo’s wife operating all these accounts, it still might be a fireable offense for her husband. Confidential information and disparaging opinions about people in his organization were shared. That being said, it would no longer be the slam dunk it’s felt like all day that Colangelo would be out of his job.

, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home