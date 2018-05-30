Were the Burner Twitter Accounts Operated By Bryan Colangelo's Wife?

We are now about 24 hours into one of the weirder and to be honest more entertaining sagas in sports social media history, and the sleuths on Sixers Twitter may or may not have found links to the burner accounts we thought belonged to Sixers president Bryan Colangelo that could indicate that some or all of them actually belong to his wife.

For example:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini has a phone number ending in 91, almost certainly linking her to 3 of the burner accounts. WOW. pic.twitter.com/PQpe5GccEh — Did the Sixers win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 31, 2018

When you type Bryan Colangelo's wife's # into the Twitter reset form. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dyTqyGHUeW — Milmore (@StoolMilmore) May 31, 2018

For more evidence of her number ending in 91, see the following screenshot from @2003mubb who noted the recovery number on Barbara’s listed email: pic.twitter.com/hxHXgnOUGu — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018

Given that Colangelo told the Yahoo reporter Jordan Schultz that someone was out to “get” him (though he has since walked back the wording), this would be quite the development.

IF IF IF it winds up having been Colangelo’s wife operating all these accounts, it still might be a fireable offense for her husband. Confidential information and disparaging opinions about people in his organization were shared. That being said, it would no longer be the slam dunk it’s felt like all day that Colangelo would be out of his job.