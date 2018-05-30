Joel Embiid Has the Time of His Life Reacting to Bryan Colangelo Story, But Doesn't Believe It

The Ringer published a bombshell story late last night exploring the possible connection between Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo and five burner accounts on Twitter. He acknowledged being behind one, while three mysteriously went dark around the time they were “discovered.” The person or persons tweeting from these accounts did the following:

Criticized NBA players, including Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, and Nerlens Noel

Publicly debated the decisions of the 76ers coaching staff, as well as critiqued former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Colangelo replaced Hinkie and was replaced by Ujiri in Toronto.

Telegraphed the 2017 trade in which the Sixers acquired the no. 1 overall pick that would become Markelle Fultz.

Disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and behind-the-scenes gossip about Embiid and Fultz to members of the national and Philadelphia media.

You know, normal stuff for a person of that stature to be doing.

Predictably, Joel Embiid, perhaps the most talented user of the platform among NBA players, is responding in kind.

Lmao CJ.. you just gotta trust it https://t.co/Igl0MZouzQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

After all this, though, Embiid revealed that he is dubious of the report.

Fun night on Twitter lmao.. All jokes asides I don’t believe the story. That would just be insane — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

Yes, Joel, it would be insane.

From what I’ve seen, Embiid is in the minority in his disbelief. With that in mind, the 76ers better find someone who can show it wasn’t Colangelo behind these accounts. They have to be sure it wasn’t him to go forward — not just because of the initial posts but because of the firm denial. The truth needs to set everyone free.