PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Each MLB Team's Greatest Draft Pick; The Bryan Colangelo Twitter Story Is Just Absurd

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has like 45 burner Twitter accounts at this point.

Kendall and Ben?: Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating Ben Simmons, racking up yet another NBA player for the Jenner/Kardashian clan.

cute but she’ll rip your face off A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 28, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

Each team’s best MLB draft pick: A look at the best Major League Baseball draft picks for each of the league’s 30 teams.

Colangelo Twitter story gets crazier: A look inside the mind of Bryan Colangelo after this ridiculous “burner” Twitter account story. Seriously, how stupid is the guy?

Tweet of the Day:

NFL executives: durr facetweet mybook

NBA executives: I have five burner Twitter accounts — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 30, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2018 MLB Mock Draft: College Players Fly Off The Board Early

Colin Cowherd Thinks LeBron James May Sit Out if Humiliated in the NBA Finals

Mo Bamba Is a Perfect Fit for Celtics, But What’s the Cost To Trade up for Him?

Ranking the 15 Most Important Players in the NBA Finals

Around the Sports Internet:

Chris Paul is already recruiting LeBron James to the Houston Rockets

Breaking down the new-look Los Angeles Rams

Andre Iguodala won’t play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

A fire broke out at Citi Field with the Mets on a road trip

Song of the Day: