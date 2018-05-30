PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Each MLB Team's Greatest Draft Pick; The Bryan Colangelo Twitter Story Is Just Absurd

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has like 45 burner Twitter accounts at this point.
Kendall and Ben?: Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating Ben Simmons, racking up yet another NBA player for the Jenner/Kardashian clan.
Each team’s best MLB draft pick: A look at the best Major League Baseball draft picks for each of the league’s 30 teams.
Colangelo Twitter story gets crazier: A look inside the mind of Bryan Colangelo after this ridiculous “burner” Twitter account story. Seriously, how stupid is the guy?
