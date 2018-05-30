Roundup: Kevin Durant vs LeBron; the Last Popeye's Buffet; & Roy Halladay's Legacy

Blake Lively … Uganda: “Leopard Snatches, Eats Game Ranger’s 2-Year-Old Child” … Ira Glass with a pretty solid commencement speech at NYU … “7-foot snake in Texas cozies up to new neighbor’s front door grilles” … the Catholic School that didn’t let their Valedictorian make his speech is unfortunately going to be another angry, divisive issue … “Inside the world’s last Popeye’s buffet, where you can eat all the fried chicken and biscuits you want for less than $10″ … sad story about a solider in the Army reserves who jumped in a lake to save the life of a child, but died in the process … “30 boxes of crab legs stolen from South Memphis grocery store” … this man is going to be part of a new documentary called ‘Super Sperm Donors‘ …

A freshman football player on the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested for videotaping a sexual encounter with a woman, and then showing it to people. [Saturday Down South]

Why do so many Dominican players keep violating the MLB drug policy? Players from the DR only make up 10% of MLB players; yet 40% of those popped for PEDs come from the DR. [Seattle Times]

DeShaun Watson is the 1st rookie QB to make the NFL Top 100 list since 2013. You know already know he’s the best player in the NFL under 25 years old. [Houston Press]

Awful story about the deaths of a news anchor and a photojournalist who died when a tree fell on their SUV. [WYFF]

Vanderbilt’s baseball coach made a whopping $2.3 million in 2016. Tim Corbin is the school’s all-time winningest coach. [Tennessean]

Damarious Randall was traded to the Browns in March, and Cleveland fans do not like his pro-Warriors, pro-Stephen Curry tweets. [Cleveland.com]

“Florida woman calls police after ‘sugar daddy’ writes bad check.” This doesn’t even seem like it’s possible. But it’s real. [WSVN]

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch an NBA playoff game with Don Nelson? Reminder: He’s not a fan of Chris Webber. [Chronicle]

“Roy Halladay’s legacy lives on through a drug-sniffing dog named Doc.” [Yahoo Sports]

Because it’s Wednesday?

Seventeen minutes of Kevin Durant vs LeBron in the 2017 NBA Finals. Durant won this matchup. Handily.