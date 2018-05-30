Someone Filmed Bill Belichick In a Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru and It's Magnificent

Bill Belichick is a normal guy, like the rest of us. It’s just that he wins Super Bowls while we watch from home. But we’re all equals when the fast food bug strikes.

Some brave soul deftly filmed the coach’s otherwise unremarkable trip through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru recently and the footage is delightful. Belichick dons a priceless expression: slightly exasperated, indifferent, and annoyed — all at the same time.

We’re assuming he’s none-too-happy about this showing up on MyFace, InstaFace, and other sites he’s so up on. Oh well, he’s on to Next Meal.