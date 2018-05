Yesterday word came out that Ben Simmons had broken up with singer Tinashe and is now dating Kendall Jenner.

Today Tinashe’s brother weighed in on the situation:

Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian shit * u cheat on her w a Jenner 😂 DONOVAN MITCHELL ROY fuck nigga https://t.co/xjmm2E2mRq — kudi (@kudikaching) May 30, 2018

The part of this tweet that best encapsulates the loveliness of NBA Twitter is the reference to Donovan Mitchell and the ROY race.

First the Bryan Colangelo burner news, now this. Man, the Kardashian Curse has affected the Philadelphia 76ers in record time.