VIDEO: Watching Colin Cowherd Work Through This LeBron James Situation Has Been a Real Treat

Colin Cowherd surprised a lot of people yesterday when he suggested LeBron James could step away from the game of basketball after the Warriors embarrass the Cavs. It didn’t occur to us at the time, but maybe we should have seen this coming. Cowherd has been on quite a journey when it comes to the next phase of James’ career.

@OldTakesExposed put together a helpful sizzle reel of the trip.

Nobody struggles more w/ trying to figure out LeBron’s next decision than @ColinCowherd. Some highlights from the past 9 months… pic.twitter.com/Ep54SAfLQs — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) May 31, 2018

To steal from Darren Rovell: this is likely terrible for Cowherd’s sleep cycle, but great for content.

And lest you think we’re singling out Cowherd: this is what so many sports pundits do. The best ones are malleable and can argue either side effectively at all times. That’s how a guy makes the big bucks.

Plus, when no one really knows what James’ future holds, no one is providing better insight than the other. It’s just pasta on a wall in the hopes of being al dente.

One of the takes is bound to come true and facilitate a victory lap. Beautiful system.