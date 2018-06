In the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green was called for a foul on LeBron James after putting his finger’s in LeBron’s eye.

Of course, Green argued the call — resulting in a technical foul — but based on LeBron’s nasty looking eye, Green did not get all ball:

LeBron’s eye. Draymond complained about the foul call after doing this to him. pic.twitter.com/A4nMg4qY2u — Thunder Heads 🎙 (@OKCThunderHeads) June 1, 2018

Watching Jordan Clarkson play basketball made Lebron's eye explode pic.twitter.com/AARqZKGk3U — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 1, 2018

It turns out, even with an injured eye, LeBron James is still unstoppable.