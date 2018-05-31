Roundup: Coca-Cola Alcoholic Drink, Roseanne Without Roseanne?, Immigrants Are Big Tech Company Founders

Thandie Newton … Study claims adults can learn how to sing in perfect pitch … Adnan Virk signs new deal with ESPN … Ambien disputes Rosanne’s claim that their drug causes racism … “Canadian researchers say that there is a link between low intelligence and being impressed by seemingly profound quotes.” … Next leg of Trump administration’s trade war with China is limiting student visas … Microsoft regains lead over Google in race to $1 trillion valuation (both are well behind Apple and Amazon) … Thousands of works of art from Edvard Munch have been digitized … Coca-Cola, around for 130 years, releases its first alcoholic beverage … Flip-flops with a fanny pack …

A tick-tock on WWE’s deal with Fox, including interesting Rupert Murdoch nugget and news that FS1 will have a weekly WWE studio show [THR]

AT&T CEO addresses latest developments in the merger with Time Warner that they hope goes through [CNBC]

Televangelist to followers: Please buy me a $54 million jet [Sky]

ABC might try to do Roseanne without Roseanne [EW]

Why Roseanne was a hit — but not a MASSIVE hit — for ABC [WSJ]

What each sports league wants out of gambling regulation [Sports Handle]

Leaked photos of Google Pixel 3? [Gizmodo]

“More than half of the most valuable U.S. tech companies were founded by first- or second-generation immigrants” [Recode]

Footage from 1930’s of man who was nearly 9 feet tall walking around

Nintendo announces new Pokemon game

Howard Stern interviewing Harvey Weinstein in 2015