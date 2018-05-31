Suspicious Disqus Commenting Accounts Are Another Twist in the Bryan Colangelo Saga

NBA USA Today Sports

As the Bryan Colangelo conundrum marches into its third day, the online sleuths are making more and more impressive discoveries. Last night we learned that, perhaps, some or all of the Twitter burner accounts could have belonged to the Sixers president’s wife. Colangelo has continued to deny responsibility for those accounts.

Later, a couple Disqus accounts were found that seemed to have a lot of a) sympathy for, and b) direct knowledge of Colangelo’s time in Toronto and Philadelphia. Our friend Kyle Scott, who runs the Philly sports blog Crossing Broad, especially put in yeoman’s work in scouring the last couple years of this user’s comments:

