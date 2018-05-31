Suspicious Disqus Commenting Accounts Are Another Twist in the Bryan Colangelo Saga

As the Bryan Colangelo conundrum marches into its third day, the online sleuths are making more and more impressive discoveries. Last night we learned that, perhaps, some or all of the Twitter burner accounts could have belonged to the Sixers president’s wife. Colangelo has continued to deny responsibility for those accounts.

Later, a couple Disqus accounts were found that seemed to have a lot of a) sympathy for, and b) direct knowledge of Colangelo’s time in Toronto and Philadelphia. Our friend Kyle Scott, who runs the Philly sports blog Crossing Broad, especially put in yeoman’s work in scouring the last couple years of this user’s comments:

A user named "Al Vic" used to cape for Colangelo, and then Jacob stepped in and this user called them out (this is from Disqus account: https://t.co/Io1wiJ8DRm pic.twitter.com/s7EbJ1S0ar — Hesi Pull-Up Jimbo (@_JimmyMcCormick) May 31, 2018

So this is an attack on Tim Leiweke, the former president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment/Raps owners. The person who wrote this has insider intel on both the Raptors front office and Sixers inneroworkings. Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/qIrnQknFZ1 — Hesi Pull-Up Jimbo (@_JimmyMcCormick) May 31, 2018

Al Vic on disqus, two years ago pic.twitter.com/TpWywXfpUU — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018

This account has been commenting on Sixers stories across the web, including https://t.co/GaVD7hAEgf pic.twitter.com/3LynEcUkd2 — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018

These accounts are going DEEP pic.twitter.com/Nna1nL7n6B — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018

In case there was any doubt as to who leaked the Hinkie manifesto pic.twitter.com/NelqdJkrBE — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018

Blaming team doctors for Okafor pic.twitter.com/fc7tYoRZ8y — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) May 31, 2018