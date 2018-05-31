VIDEO: Actual Wild Goose Chase at Tigers Game Ends in Horrific Crash

MLB USA Today Sports

A Canada goose laid its claim to the outfield grass at Comerica Park during a rain delay in the Angels-Tigers game. The grounds crew tried to shoo it away so play could resume. This proved a harrowing task as the bird showcased elite speed and elusiveness.

One thing the goose did not possess, however, was great vision. Flying head-on into a scoreboard at top speed was my first clue.

The collision looked pretty nasty, what with feathers flying everywhere. But the goose got a little taste of  non-socialized medicine here in the states as a caretaker emerged  from the darkness.

The Tigers announced that the injured goose is doing just fine, which is what they’d like you to think.

