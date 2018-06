After George Hill missed a free throw that would have given the Cavs the lead with under five seconds remaining at Golden State in Game 1 of the Finals, JR Smith appeared to believe that they had the lead. He dribbled around, not realizing that the game was tied and time was expiring, as LeBron James HOLLERED at him that this was not the case:

CLASSIC JR SMITH LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/V609eAhWql — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

If the Warriors win in overtime, this sequence will live in infamy.