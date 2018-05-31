VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected, Shoves Ball in Draymond Green's Face

After Stephen Curry and LeBron James were talking back and forth, Tristan Thompson was believed by the officials an elbow at Shaun Livingston, who was shooting the ball with a big lead (but avoiding a shot clock violation). Replays showed that Thompson did not throw an elbow.

First of all why did Tristan Thompson get thrown out for this foul?? pic.twitter.com/d15IEyLd8I — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) June 1, 2018

Nevertheless, Thompson was ejected, and as the two teams had words with each other, Thompson shoved the ball in Draymond Green’s face.

Tristan Thompson gets ejected and mushes Draymond Green with the basketball pic.twitter.com/SKvvFjv0V9 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

What a crazy ending to a game that the Cavs would have had a shot to win in regulation had JR Smith not had a massive brain fart.