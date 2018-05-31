Essential Footage: Doris Burke's High School Basketball Highlights

NJ.com has a terrific piece on the making of Doris Burke, arguably the best NBA analyst in the world, just in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They’ve also helpfully embedded highlights of her high school career. Then she was Doris Sable, point guard extraordinaire for Manasquan High in New Jersey.

Burke’s high school coach claims she could have averaged twice the 19.8 points per game she put up senior year if she were more selfish. She’d go on to play at Providence College, where she set the school record for assists.