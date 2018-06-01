Bryan Colangelo Bracing for Firing as 76ers Investigation Focuses on His Wife

Bryan Colangelo’s days with the Philadelphia 76ers may be numbered as a result of the “burner scandal“.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the 76ers are now seriously considering Colangelo’s dismissal.

Ownership is flushed with embarrassment and anger.

Colangelo, a two-time past NBA Executive of the Year, has discussed with ownership and upper management the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, may have been involved in the postings of the tweets from so-called burner accounts, league sources said.

So far, Philadelphia ownership has shown little, if any, inclination to separate Colangelo’s culpability in the matter should a family member or close associate be proven responsible for the postings, league sources said.

Ownership fears that Colangelo’s credibility inside and outside the organization may be too badly damaged to continue his job, especially within a month of a July free-agency period when the Sixers plan to pursue superstars such as LeBron James and Paul George to partner with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Going off of the report, it does not make a difference to the Sixers whether it was him or his wife running the burners. Someone has to pay the price for this debacle, and it looks like that someone will be Colangelo.

The 76ers are expected to finish their investigation into allegations within the next few days, so we should know his fate soon.