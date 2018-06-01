AUDIO: ESPN Radio Was Fooled By J.R. Smith And Declared The Cavaliers Victorious

J.R. Smith may have been fooled into thinking the Cleveland Cavaliers could run out the clock to victory when they were actually tied, but ESPN Radio definitely was fooled by J.R. Smith’s actions. After Smith rebounded the ball and the game clock expired, Marc Kestecher, on play-by-play, congratulated Cleveland for “stunning” the Warriors:

Kestecher did end up correcting himself after he realized the Cavs did not win the game but instead failed to take the lead.

I cannot speak for the commentators in the arena or the players on the court, but on television, there was never a doubt that the game was indeed all tied up. Late game chaos can produce crazy results, on the court and in the booth.