NBA USA Today Sports

JR Smith Contradicts Ty Lue About Crunchtime Brain Fart

JR Smith Contradicts Ty Lue About Crunchtime Brain Fart

NBA

JR Smith Contradicts Ty Lue About Crunchtime Brain Fart

JR Smith sure appeared to think the Cavs were up when he was dribbling out at the end of regulation, but that’s not what he’s telling reporters in the postgame:

However, in his postgame press conference, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, “He thought it was over. He thought we were up one.”

This play is going to be remembered for a long, long time. I feel very bad for JR Smith, but it’s inconceivable that he would have dribbled out to where he did if he knew how much time was on the clock and that his team needed a bucket.

, , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home