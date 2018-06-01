LeBron James Walks Out Of Press Conference After Repeated J.R. Smith Questions

LeBron James was unbelievable during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough. Despite scoring 51 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists, James’ Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in overtime. After the game, LeBron didn’t have time for your stupid questions.

During his post-game press conference, James had to answer questions about J.R. Smith’s incredibly bone-headed play at the end of regulation. He claimed he didn’t know what Smith was thinking. Then, he was asked again, this time from ESPN’s Mark Schwartz and here’s the exchange:

LeBron walks off the podium after an exchange with a reporter about JR Smith, tells him to “be better tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Fq8wezSuFT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

Schwartz repeatedly asked the same question James had already answered. I would have walked out too. Some are saying that on the way out James said, “be better Mark,” or, “be better tomorrow,” though there have been several interpretations.

LeBron gave what was already a decent press conference and answered every question, but a reporter kept trying to get him to say something about his teammate’s mental state during a key play. James just wasn’t going to go there, and he shouldn’t have to.

Schwartz didn’t get the answer he wanted, so he kept needling. It was an unprofessional move by him. The fact that he works for a league partner in ESPN and LeBron James walked out because of his questions will almost certainly be an issue for him. Someone is going to give him a talking to.