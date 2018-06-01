The Officials From Game 1 Of The NBA Finals Were Horrific and Should Not Be Back This Series

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors put on quite a show in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. In what was largely a fantastic game, the Warriors were able to put the Cavs away in overtime with a 124-114 win. Unfortunately, a big part of the story Thursday night was how awful the officiating was during key parts of the game.

Aside from a key block/charge video overturn late in the fourth quarter, there were also several terrible calls and non-calls late in the fourth and overtime. Then there was the ridiculous handling of the end of the game, where Tristan Thompson was ejected for…contesting a shot?

Ken Mauer, Tony Brothers and Ed Malloy should be suspended for the rest of the NBA Finals. That was an absolute joke of a performance from all three guys.

On a night where LeBron James put up 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Stephen Curry dropped in 29 points and dished out nine assists, it’s ridiculous that the horrendous officiating has to be a talking point. That’s how egregious it was.

Twitter was up in arms about the refs with a lot of hate being directed at the NBA and the three men in stripes:

Four words I’ve heard more than once being muttered under Cleveland personnel’s breaths in the Cavs postgame locker room: “Ken Mauer f***ed us” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 1, 2018

Cavs had a chance to steal Game 1, but instead the officials did. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) June 1, 2018

LeBron's greatest game was just ruined by officials and JR Smith. What a disaster. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 1, 2018

For the first time in his career, Tyronn Lue just criticized the officials. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 1, 2018

The officials should be embarrassed. They ruined this game. Plain and simple. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 1, 2018

Ty and LeBron need to take the fine and light up the officials. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) June 1, 2018

What are these officials doing? — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 1, 2018

Officials have cost the Cavs no less than 10 points tonight — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) June 1, 2018

The NBA isn’t doing itself any favors with the image its officials have painted over the last couple playoff series. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) June 1, 2018

So, point is, the officials really needed to check to see if LeBron was in the restricted area here? Come on. pic.twitter.com/PvQ6v2qiLM — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 1, 2018

I still can’t believe officials can go to the replay to overturn a called charge outside the restricted area?!? That makes no sense to me….?!?🤷🏻‍♂️ #NBAFinals — Eric Menk (@EMenk30) June 1, 2018