Roundup: Pardons for Everyone; Colin Kaepernick Bombshell; Samantha Bee Works Blue

Looking forward to Celebrity Apprentice pardon season … Scrappy underdog football player convention … John Boehner has found his voice … Comerica Park goose rescuer is a real vet … Yu Darvish thinks Cubs fans hate him … Samantha Bee used the C-word to describe Ivanka Trump … Can the yodeling kid’s 15 minutes end … Colin Kaepernick collusion bombshell potentially coming Monday … When you really like the NBA rookies … Tariffs are back and they’re bigger than ever … What to expect from NBA Finals viewership … Woke Pete Carroll … Jimbo Fisher better do big things … How to have successful sports betting from coast to coast … Spelling Bee champion crowned … Love to guzzle delicious roach milk … Montel Williams hospitalized … Spanish prime minister forced out … Kristin “Very” Cavallari

An oral history of The Afternoon Saloon for all you Chicago folks. [The Athletic]

The Americans finale was perfect. Never had dread been so fun. Will miss it. [NPR]

All this time and Joy Reid’s hacker — who definitely exists — is still on the loose. Don’t feel safe. [Mediaite]

As the biggest LeBron guy this side of Nick Wright, it’s tough to even look at a sport this morning. That replay call broke me. [NBA]

The phantom run.