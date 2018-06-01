Ty Lue: JR Smith Forgot Score, Durant Charge Overturn 'Ain't Right', LeBron 'Robbed' of Legendary Performance [VIDEO]

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue could not hide his utter disappointment in his postgame press conference and it’s hard to blame him. He was first asked about JR Smith’s brain fart at the end of regulation, and provided the explanation that everyone presumed — Smith thought the Cavs were leading, not tied.

Secondly, he was supremely dismayed about the call where the Kevin Durant charge was overturned into a blocking foul on LeBron James. Here’s a clip:

Ty Lue responds to the late game events in Game 1.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/rnuWUFF8iK — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

Later, he extensively praised LeBron and said, “To do what he did tonight and come up robbed is just not right”: