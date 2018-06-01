Vegas Is Officially Fan Paradise Right Now: Here’s Where They’re Partying

Well, this happened…Las Vegas is officially a sports town. And not just a bet-on-sports town. We’re talking frenzied fans, sold-out arenas, black-and-gold blanketed everywhere type of sports town.

The fine people of area code 702 have been thirsting for a major-league team for pretty much ever. And man, did they strike gold with the Golden Knights. This expansion team was projected to finish dead last in the NHL this season. But don’t blame the pundits. Logically, that was what was supposed to happen.

Instead, these self-proclaimed “misfits” made it all the way to the Final [Note: will adjust depending on how finals turn out]. And their fans were there from the beginning, selling out the season tickets way back in 2015, well before the first puck dropped at T-Mobile Arena.

And this party’s just beginning. The NFL realized there’s a market here and approved a Raiders move in 2020. And just this month, the WNBA kicked off its season with an another relocated team in the Las Vegas Aces, who play in Mandalay Bay.

It’s finally all happening. See it for yourself. And check out these celebratory spots to bookend whatever big game you’re headed to.

Where to Get Your Pre-Game On…

Beerhaus at The Park

Just adjacent to T-Mobile, Beerhaus is hopping when the Knights are in action. This airy bar and grill also has an unbeatable happy hour with $4 brews and bites. If you’re feeling like games before the game, there’s everything from Cornhole to Jenga for the win.

Nine Fine Irishmen at New York, New York

As Irish pubs go, you can’t get more authentic. This charming watering hole was actually built in Ireland and shipped to the heart of the Strip. Happy hour features $5 pints and cocktails and $6 appetizers. The beer n’ cheese dip made from Smithwick’s and Irish cheddar is a must before making your way to the arena.

Where to Party Postgame

The Cosmopolitan Race + Sports Book

You’ve probably heard The Cosmopolitan’s brilliant slogan, “Just the right amount of wrong.” But this place is definitely just right. Adjacent to The Chandelier lounge in all its cascading crystal glory, the sports book welcomes with its rectangular bar and beyond accommodating service. You’ll find inviting leather banquets, high-top seating facing a first-rate LED wall projecting the action, foosball, pool and don’t get us started on the over-the-top enthusiasm surrounding the “plastic ponies.” And besides comfort seating, who doesn’t love the quintessential comfort food that is tater tots? Dusted with truffles or piled on your nachos, they’re a win no matter how your team fared.

Charlie’s Bar + Grill

If you’ve been to the Wynn, you know it’s fancy. As in, you’ll see men in tuxes on a Sunday afternoon type fancy. But Charlie’s is named after Charlie Meyerson; a one-time bookie turned World War II hero turned beloved casino host. So all pretension is left at the door. Their postgame brews and bites are American casual — think cheesesteaks and waffle fries. And the open-air flow allows for a straight sightline into the newly renovated Wynn sports book with its massive 180-degree video wall to catch all the highlights.

Where to Play and Survey

Esports Arena at Luxor

A sign above the bar at the newly opened Esports Arena reads “The only place in Vegas where you can watch the game while you play the game.” With a 50-foot LED screen for viewing and both PC and console gaming stations, you’re in for an impressive interactive experience. If you’re a non-gamer, there’s virtual reality platforms and vintage arcades. For sustenance, José Andrés — a prolific gamer himself — created a menu of easy-to-eat dishes like drinkable gazpacho and poke bowls.

TopGolf at MGM Grand

Have a bit of a wait before you tee up? This Topgolf locale has it covered with TVs at every turn, five bars and two pools to hang in before you get your swing on. Each bay accommodates up to six players and the extensive menu has plenty of sharables. There’s also bottle service if you’re of the inclination that your game gets better after a libation.

Where to Watch and Wager

Lagasse’s Stadium at The Palazzo

While Emeril is known to “kick it up a notch,” this is a cool place to beat the heat. With crisp white couches and stadium seating for optimal viewing, this restaurant/lounge/sports book is made for watching the action. And yes, the food is great as well. Try the gumbo appetizer!

Umami Burger at SLS

This laid back beer garden and patio might be the most chill spot to watch games and place a bet. Really exceptional burgers with a solid selection of craft beers. And the truffle fries don’t disappoint either.

Where to Party Like a Baller

Alto Bar at Caesars Palace

While Alto is the largest lounge in sprawling Caesar’s Palace, it exudes a low-key charm that ranks with loyal patrons. Enjoy an open-floor plan overlooking the casino floor, an abundance of couches to catch the games above the bar and private booths with personal TVs to flip to your heart’s desire. Want to cheer on the game with just your guys like the V.I.P.’s that you are? A separate room seats 30 with a massive 70-inch screen for optimal viewing. Try a Crown of the Gods cocktail and start feeling like the king of The Strip.

Beer Park at Paris

This 10,000 square foot open-air beer garden is right across from the stunning Bellagio fountains. Trust us, they’re mesmerizing. The brew list is equally breathtaking with more than 80 options. Can’t decide? They offer four six-ounce flights for $14.

Skyfall Lounge at the Delano

From this slice of heaven on the 64th floor, the entire Strip stretches out in front of you. There’s a large outdoor terrace if you want to take a snap without a glass reflection. The back half of the lounge is directly above the new $1.8 billion Raiders stadium under construction — peek at the progress. Enjoy a sunset happy hour every evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and a nightly champagne toast at 7:30, if you would like to raise a glass to Vegas and its transformation into a bonafide sports mecca.