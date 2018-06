Check out this video of Ex-NBA player Jordan Hamilton spitting on an opponent:

THIS IS FLAT OUT GROSS AND UNPROFESSIONAL. EX-NBA FORWARD JORDAN HAMILTON WITH A BRAINLESS GESTURE SPITS ON RIVAL PLAYER. REFS CALL TECH, NO EJECTION. pic.twitter.com/taQjfMNNe8 — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 1, 2018

Per Wiki, Hamilton is currently playing for Hapoel Holon of the Israeli Premier League. Hamilton, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, had stints with several NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans.

We don’t know what happened prior to this, but I’m sure we can all agree spitting on an opponent is unacceptable.