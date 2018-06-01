VIDEO: Tiger Woods Drains 95 Yard Eagle

Check out this video of Tiger Woods draining an Eagle from 95 yards out at the Memorial Tournament:
What a shot! That Tiger Woods magic is back baby, just look at the crowd!
Woods is currently sitting at five-under, and tied for 17th.
