VIDEO: Tiger Woods Drains 95 Yard Eagle

Check out this video of Tiger Woods draining an Eagle from 95 yards out at the Memorial Tournament:

Oh Tiger! 95 yards out and drains it for Eagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/N1EC3kiWyG — Jonathan Deutsch (@wibwJonathan) June 1, 2018

What a shot! That Tiger Woods magic is back baby, just look at the crowd!

Woods is currently sitting at five-under, and tied for 17th.