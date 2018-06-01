Let's Stop Saying If Those Three Things Didn't Happen The Cavaliers Would Have Won

Unless you are just waking up, by now you have heard people are upset about the way things ended in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. That is because of three things they believe cost the Cleveland Cavaliers the game.

While, yes, the three events were unfortunate, but when looking deeper into them, there is actually no reason to assume if they did not occur the Cavaliers would have been victorious. Instead, there is just as good of a case to be made, if not better, the Warriors still would have won.

The LeBron-Durant Charge/Blocking Foul

The first one that “cost the Cavs the game,” did not actually cost them the game. First off, this was the right call, it was not a charge. But even if it was and Cleveland got the ball back up two points with 36.4 seconds left, that does not mean victory. Why is such a foregone conclusion for Cleveland, who shot 44.4% from the field, would have scored the next possession and taken a two-possession lead?

So, nobody thinks they would have missed and the Warriors who shot 51.1% from the field wouldn’t have hit, you know, the thing they are known for a 3-pointer (to take the lead with no time left on the clock)?

The call was not a robbery, and it did not cost the Cavaliers the game whatsoever. Ty Lue is wrong on this one.

George Hill’s missed Free Throw

George Hill’s missed free throw to take the lead with 4.7 seconds remaining is actually the most devastating of the three sequences. However, even if he would have made it – and he should have – that game was far from over.

Down just one point, with a timeout remaining, with the ability to advance the ball, at home in The Oracle, nobody thinks a team with four Hall of Famers against a bad defense could have made a bucket? When is Steph Curry at his best, when he is forced to throw up a prayer from long distance.

This one hurts, but it is not hard to envision someone one day saying, “LeBron James did everything right, had the Warriors on the ropes in Game 1, but (insert Curry, Durant, Thompson) then drained a game-winning buzzer beater.”

J.R. Smith’s mistake

Ahh, this one. The one that has everyone still shook. The narrative is that if J.R. Smith would have either, A) laid it up, or B) passed the ball to LeBron James the Cavaliers would be sitting on a 1-0 series lead. That is a theory, not a fact.

In reality, the chances are if he would have made either of those decision the game would have still gone into Overtime. If he would have elected to score the basket as soon as he grabbed the rebound, where is the evidence he would have made it? He was being guarded by the long, now exceptional defender Kevin Durant. Durant who has a massive reach advantage may have even blocked the shot, as it has become the latest weapon added to his arsenal (5th in block per game this season). Or even more likely, he would have missed the shot because he is, of course, J.R.

If LeBron James had the opportunity to hit the last shot, he could have made it, yes, but according to Second Spectrum (0:32), there was a less than 50% chance LeBron would have scored. Not exactly corresponding to what the belief is today.

All three of these dreadful events will leave a sour taste in the mouths of the Cavaliers and their fans, but they were not as defeating as it may have seemed. If one or all three of the misfortunes didn’t occur, the Cleveland Cavaliers would have had a chance to win the game, it would have not won them the game. In a game that went to Overtime, they were no more damaging than a missed shot in the opening minutes.

Just facts.