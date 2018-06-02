MLB USA Today Sports

Danny Farquhar Throws Out Emotional First Pitch for White Sox

Danny Farquhar Throws Out Emotional First Pitch for White Sox

MLB

Danny Farquhar Throws Out Emotional First Pitch for White Sox

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar returned to the mound on the South Side of Chicago Friday night, six weeks after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage. He delivered an emotional and accurate first pitch in front of friends, family, and friends who have been cheering on his recovery — which began when he woke up in the hospital five days after being admitted. He was released on May 7 and has made steady progress but will not be returning to competitive baseball this year.

Hope springs eternal for a comeback in 2019, though.

, , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home