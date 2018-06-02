Oscar Robertson Has Some Contrarian Thoughts on the All-Time Greats

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson was a guest on Jason McIntyre’s — yes that Jason McIntyre — radio show this morning and wasn’t about to take the premise of not one, but two questions, without some pushback.

Asked if Stephen Curry has a chance to catch Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all-time, Robertson bristled at the suggestion that crown was already established. Contractually obligated to join the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate, Robertson was equally opaque.

It’s news when anyone goes outside the box and opens up the possibility of a third option for GOAT, especially when the person doing it is a fringe contender himself.

Robertson also alluded to the idea of talent dilution being a major factor in his thought process, though one wonders what would have happened had JaVale McGee and Giannis Antetokounmpo parachuted into the 1960s. I tend to think they’d create some severe matchup problems.