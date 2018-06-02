UFC Fighter: Critics of Husband's Nazi Tattoo Are "Sensitive Ass Mofos"

UFC fighter Andrea Lee – who is very skilled inside the octagon – is receiving backlash after posting several photos from a family trip. The criticism comes after it was pointed out her husband Donny Aaron had a swastika tattooed on the top right of his forearm:

Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee’s husband has a swastika tattooed on his forearm. pic.twitter.com/NTntH0paRr — Flyin’ Brian J (@FlyinBrianJ) June 2, 2018

Lee did not back down to the “Sensitive Ass Mofos,” well, until she deleted her tweet (which was preserved by MMA journalist Jonathan Snowden):

It's just a Nazi tattoo. You "sensitive ass mofos." pic.twitter.com/RbQ6A6BHi6 — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) June 2, 2018

Sports Joe found a past response from Aaron on Instagram when asked if he had a swastika tattoo:

“in fact a have many tattoos that are racist in nature. However, my heart has no tattoo on it. I can’t undo what I did and I’m very respectful in public (always wearing long sleeves) but I have gotten caught in short sleeves in pictures on occasion

Andrea Lee has re-posted the picture on Twitter but her husband’s swastika tattoo is cropped out.