UFC Fighter: Critics of Husband's Nazi Tattoo Are "Sensitive Ass Mofos"

UFC fighter Andrea Lee – who is very skilled inside the octagon – is receiving backlash after posting several photos from a family trip. The criticism comes after it was pointed out her husband Donny Aaron had a swastika tattooed on the top right of his forearm:
Lee did not back down to the “Sensitive Ass Mofos,” well, until she deleted her tweet (which was preserved by MMA journalist Jonathan Snowden):
Sports Joe found a past response from Aaron on Instagram when asked if he had a swastika tattoo:
“in fact a have many tattoos that are racist in nature. However, my heart has no tattoo on it. I can’t undo what I did and I’m very respectful in public (always wearing long sleeves) but I have gotten caught in short sleeves in pictures on occasion
Andrea Lee has re-posted the picture on Twitter but her husband’s swastika tattoo is cropped out.
