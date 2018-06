Clay Matthews and Davante Adams are captaining the teams in the annual charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium, and early in the game Matthews took a line drive off the bat of Packers o-lineman Lucas Patrick right to the face:

Packers LB Clay Matthews takes a liner off the face pitching in the charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium. Immediately left the field. Hope he's ok @WBAY pic.twitter.com/29aTvXkIc5 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

Thankfully for Packers fans, Matthews appears to be alright: