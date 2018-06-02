NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Draymond Green Willing to Meet Tristan Thompson "In The Streets Any Day”

In Game 1, after being ejected Tristan Thompson threw the basketball at the face of Draymond Green. But Thompson was not finished as he invited Green outside for more.

Today, Green was asked about the invitation and said meeting outside wasn’t worth the fine; however, he did not say he wasn’t interested at a later time:

Green is going to keep taking care of his family and not risk anything, but as he made clear, summer is coming.

In recent years, several NBA player have been shown participating in various activities together, but fighting has not been one of them.

Of course, there is a first time for everything, right?

