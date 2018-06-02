VIDEO: "JR Smith Challenge" Actually Quite Funny

With two off days between Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals, there’s been plenty of time to digest the craziness of Thursday night. There’s also been plenty of opportunity for the internet’s content-makers to strap on the ol’ thinking caps and get to work. Once the meme artists passed out after 30 straight hours ofJR Smith evisceration, the challenge creators picked up the torch.

And the one above is actually quite good. I was expecting a straightforward execution and the twist really hammered my funny bone. Excellent work.

It’s tough to overstate how much Smith wants the next game to start. Sadly, he has many hours to survive until it happens.