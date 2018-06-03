Tristan Thompson Says He's Fed Up With 'The Referee Sh*t'

Tristan Thompson is not thrilled with the officiating thus far in the NBA Finals. Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers got smoked by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 Sunday night, falling 122-103. When talking to the media after the game, Thompson let fly on the officials.
Check it out, but be warned the language is NSFW:
I’m on record saying the officiating in Game 1 was horrific and legitimately changed the game. Game 2 wasn’t much better, though it almost certainly didn’t impact the outcome of the game.
Still, the Cavs aren’t the only ones complaining about the officials. Twitter was up-in-arms during Game 2:
