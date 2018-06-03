Tristan Thompson Says He's Fed Up With 'The Referee Sh*t'

Tristan Thompson is not thrilled with the officiating thus far in the NBA Finals. Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers got smoked by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 Sunday night, falling 122-103. When talking to the media after the game, Thompson let fly on the officials.

Check it out, but be warned the language is NSFW:

Tristan Thompson: “Im over the referee s—-t” pic.twitter.com/Yjw1MzYG5X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

I’m on record saying the officiating in Game 1 was horrific and legitimately changed the game. Game 2 wasn’t much better, though it almost certainly didn’t impact the outcome of the game.

Still, the Cavs aren’t the only ones complaining about the officials. Twitter was up-in-arms during Game 2:

I must confess, the @cavs actually do have an argument today. That was a foul in the open court for @KingJames. It should’ve been called. Ty Lue didn’t deserve a tech. And these refs are missing quite a few calls that should favor them. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2018

This was an actual foul call by NBA refs pic.twitter.com/zJg3B1dkFY — 🏀🌴Joey Kinsley🌴🏀 (@SirYacht) June 4, 2018

It’s hard to try and win games when the refs won’t let you. That was ridiculous. #NBAFinals — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) June 4, 2018

These Refs are clearly in favor of Golden State lol — Jacques Patrick (@jacques_patrick) June 4, 2018

Draymond screams in the ref’s face. Acceptable. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 4, 2018

Hope the Cavs get the same calls in Cleveland that the Warriors are getting at Oracle. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 4, 2018

What if Ayesha Curry was right that the league is absolutely rigged for money but maybe in favor of her husband — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 4, 2018