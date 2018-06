When the Cleveland Cavaliers players were introduced ahead of Game 2, only one was not booed. In fact, that player received a standing ovation. That player was J.R. Smith:

JR gets a standing ovation at Oracle

The crowd also sarcastically chanted ‘MVP MPV’ when he was at the free throw line. If Smith and the Cavaliers planned on trying to forget the awful moment at the end of Game 1, they have been reminded.