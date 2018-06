If you had any doubt Neymar was going to be ready for the World Cup, check out this goal from today’s friendly between Brazil and Croatia.

What a rocket! Neymar’s goal comes just 98 days after he hurt his ankle, an injury most feared would keep him out of the WC.

Neymar needed just 24 minutes to show why his presence is so important, and why an entire nation’s hopes rests on his foot. I can’t wait to see what he does vs. Switzerlandon June 17th.