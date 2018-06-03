VIDEO: Stephen Curry and Kendrick Perkins Exchange Words

Kendrick Perkins is a dapper cheerleader for the Cavs in this series, and for the second straight game he has jawed with a Warrior. In Game 1 it was Draymond Green, who made a pom-pom gesticulation at Perkins in response, and this evening there were some words with Stephen Curry at the end of the third quarter:

Steph and Perk exchange words after the 3rd quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/EavuItDi1C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2018

We need Perkins to suit up and enter a game this series, if only to set the NBA record for fastest time fouling out.