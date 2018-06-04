2018 MLB Mock Draft: Final Edition Before The Big Night

The 2018 MLB Draft is almost upon us, so with a few hours left before the big event, here’s our most recent mock draft. We may update this throughout the day with notes if there are changes or rumors that pop up, so check back.

Here’s our final 2018 MLB Mock Draft:

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

This pick stays the same, as the Tigers get a potential ace here Casey Mize has the stuff to dominate at the next level. He sports a mid-90s fastball with a devastating splitter and a rapidly improving mid-80s slider.

Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart is also a possibility, as is Florida righty Brady Singer.

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

This pick also remains the same and fits perfectly as the San Francisco Giants select Buster Posey’s eventual successor. Bart has a power bat though his hit tool lags behind a bit right now. He’s also an excellent receiver with a good arm, who will stay behind the plate.

There is buzz that California prep righty Cole Winn could go here, but I’m sticking with Bart.

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

Alec Bohm has been connected to the Phillies for weeks, but word around the industry is this pick isn’t the lock it once was. Don’t be surprised if Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal, or Singer come off the board here.

4. Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

If Madrigal is on the board, I think the White Sox take him here, though Singer is a definite possibility. If Madrigal is gone things could get interesting.

Singer, Bart, South Alabama center fielder Travis Swaggerty and Wisconsin prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic are all in the mix here.

5. Cincinnati Reds: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

The Cincinnati Reds really love Singer, so they’ll get lucky if he falls this far. He entered the year as the consensus top player in the draft but faltered a bit early on. His stock is back up and he could be off the board before this spot. He’s not getting past the Reds.

If Bart somehow drops out of the top four, he could be the pick, as could Madrigal or Florida third baseman Jonathan India.