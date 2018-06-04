PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; 2018 MLB Draft Day; Andre Iguodala Trying To Return For NBA Finals

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was just fouled by the Golden State Warriors, but — shockingly — nothing was called.

Ariana goes blonde in Vogue: Ariana Grande is on the cover of British Vogue going blonde. She talks about the after-effects of what happened in Manchester last summer. She’s also now officially dating SNL’s Pete Davidson.

MLB Draft is here: You can follow all the latest from the 2018 MLB Draft here.

Iguodala trying to return: Andre Iguodala is working hard to return for the 2018 NBA Finals, but it will be a struggle on his ailing knee.

Tweet of the Day:

Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman watching these Jordan Clarkson minutes … pic.twitter.com/9mMAErKr7p — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) June 4, 2018

