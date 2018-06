The Philadelphia Eagles were set to visit the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl title. However, this happened:

NEW: Trump issues this statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' visit tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/sYNltyFF7r — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 4, 2018

According to sworn testimony in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case, Jerry Jones asked President Trump to lay off the NFL about standing for the Anthem, and Trump declined, saying it was a “winning issue” for him.

This should make for a lovely evening on Twitter.