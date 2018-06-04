General Motors Bigwig Crashes Pace Car During Detroit Grand Prix

General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Mark Reuss had the opportunity of a lifetime yesterday. He got to drive the pace car, a $123,000 2019 Corvette ZR1, at the Detroit Grand Prix in Belle Isle. What did he do with this opportunity? Well, gang, he blew it by spinning out and crashing into a wall. On the second turn.

This caused a 33-minute delay at the top of the race. Reuss and IndyCar official Mark Sandy, who was riding in the passenger seat, received medical attention for minor injuries and declined to speak to the press.

GM did manage to score a p.r. win from the incident because brands are so savvy.

Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix, said he spoke to Reuss in the infield care center. “Told me he was totally okay,” Denker said. “Just obviously disappointed with what happened. The good news is he’s fine, the passenger he was with also … was fine. Chevrolet can build more cars, obviously. The car safety equipment worked properly.”

People can talk about the loneliest places in sports like the free-throw line or in front of the net or on the mound when struggling, but in a wrecked pace car after dinging it all up has to be a solid contender as well.

Can’t wish that even on my worst enemy.