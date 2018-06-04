Jalen Rose Does Spot-On Impression of "Westworld" Robot

shares
By: Kyle Koster | 1 hour ago Follow @KyleKoster
[autotag]Jalen Rose[/autotag] was all business as the ABC crew readied talent for the halftime show during Game 2 of the [autotag]NBA Finals[/autotag]. His stoicism was captured in all its brilliance and will serve him well should he ever want to play a robot or mannequin on film.
Looks like the Jalen Rose bot is getting an update (r @basedprimate) pic.twitter.com/lYObNqwQ05
— Born Salty (@cjzero) June 4, 2018
What range this guy has. I could even see him as the ruthless boss of a crime syndicate, unmoved by even the most emotional pleas for mercy. Very nice to see that his game face hasn’t softened in retirement.
