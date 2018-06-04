USA Today Sports

Jalen Rose Does Spot-On Impression of "Westworld" Robot

[autotag]Jalen Rose[/autotag] was all business as the ABC crew readied talent for the halftime show during Game 2 of the [autotag]NBA Finals[/autotag]. His stoicism was captured in all its brilliance and will serve him well should he ever want to play a robot or mannequin on film.

What range this guy has. I could even see him as the ruthless boss of a crime syndicate, unmoved by even the most emotional pleas for mercy. Very nice to see that his game face hasn’t softened in retirement.

